#10: Please, sign our PDF thing
WeTransfer's very modern GDPR process: a PDF.
How to make a superfluous GDPR opt-in email both thirsty, and political.
Love, the UK's Labour Party.
Hi, internet person! Would you like cookies? Also, can you agree to our privacy policy? Also, sign up for our newsletter!
Thanks, Zach.
From The Internet of Shit, Yeelight is supposedly blocking the majority of its features as it's "unable" to comply with GDPR but fails to explain why. The app apparently asks for consent to process data, then updates to warn the user that they are no longer able to use it.
Hi!— Internet of Shit (@internetofshit) May 24, 2018
Just letting you know you can't use your lights anymore because we're slathering your data around and GDPR is here.
good luck! bye! pic.twitter.com/3ZI2WkqPAI
On the bright side, you can control individual lights still, but groups no longer work either. In other words, a normal lightbulb would work better than these, with this update.
The bitter irony, of course, is a search for "Yeelight privacy" returns lots of worried forum posts from 2017, and this:
"It is extremely unlikely that yeelight would get your data from a light bulb, they only use wifi to turn on and of and nothing else. They are extremely safe to use over wifi but if you are worried about it I recommend you get the Bluetooth version named yeelight blue"
🤦
Thanks, @warmerdam_jesse, @wiyarmir and @rileyrichter.
Wait wait wait wait wait wait wait wait........what?
"Effective 25 May 2018, all versions of our software and services that do not meet the GDPR regulations will be retired and no longer be usable or valid. This means that you may not be able to log in to legacy versions of software and services such as Razer Synapse 2.0"
OK - so, what was Razer Synapse 2.0 doing that can't work under the new model? This is strange, and a little concerning? Your mouse software will stop functioning, without this update... as will the Razer phone.
It's feasible this was related to Razer not naming the data sharing partners, but why not just fess up and say who they were?
Oath, the parent company of Techcrunch, Engadget and many other technology sites has started rolling out its consent process for cookies. Warning: it's a doozie.
First, you'll get this lovely thing that makes it very easy to say yes:
If you hit manage options you'll get some choices and more information about what's actually going on, and who they're sharing data with.
Cool. But... who are they? Clicking the small manage link shows you to a separate our partners page which looks interesting. There are two options: see and customize which partners use data, and see how they use it.
Hidden behind door number one? A few hundred data sharing partners, and a default opt-in! Whoops - this is most likely not compliant with GDPR and makes this a pointless excercise.
But wait, there's another option with even more buttons here under "Other partners" which is apparently something separate with, holy shit, more than 100 checkboxes.
Door number two, now that I've disabled... all of these random companies, just describes what the data is processed for. OK then! You now have my consent to not share my data.
At the end of the process I was shown a full page ad, so just closed the tab. Cool.
I've seen a number of these going around, and have covered a few of them here already. A number of companies are resorting to tricking users into opening their already unneccessary GDPR emails, pissing them off even further.
This one from Pete Lacey is impressive, just in how brazen it is. Want cheap flights? Surprise! It's GDPR again! It's funny that the regulation didn't anticipate this.
@ow GoOpti tricks you into agreeing to the new privacy policy under the premise of getting cheaper flights. Sccchhhnneeaaky. pic.twitter.com/qHoAPNbbEp— Pete Lacey (@chopeh) May 24, 2018
Well congratulations, @GreenManGaming, you’ve just successfully ensured I never use your service ever again pic.twitter.com/0ssrTW4ZFz— Jamie Hoyle (@jtahoyle) May 19, 2018
This is my favorite one that's been submitted so far: a company "accidentally" sent out an email to its entire user base about GDPR with the subject line order confirmation which would definitely freak me out:
"Last night some customers received a GDPR email from Green Man Gaming titled ‘Order Confirmation’. We’d like to unreservedly apologise for sending this email to some customers that received it. We messed up and we promise we will not do this again. Valuable customer feedback has been passed to our teams internally so that this is taken into account for future campaigns."
Everyone knows a great way to trick people into reading stuff is to add a fake RE: or FWD: to the start of their email. Runkeeper did it to try and get you to agree to its terms.
TL;DR: Instapaper is shutting down 'temporarily' in Europe with less than 24 hours notice.
In the middle of the European night, Instapaper announced that it would shut down and block EU customers "temporarily" until their GDPR compliance is sorted out, whatever that means.
I have so many questions that they refuse (or are unable) to answer, presumably because they are required to stay quiet by lawyer-type folks. I'm very curious about:
By the way: Instapaper does say you can export your data at any time, even with the block in place, but hasn't given a time or day it expects the service to come back, which doesn't make me optimistic about its future.
I honestly can’t think of any scenario where shutting down in the meantime would be necessary. Just trying to do you a favour.— Paul Lomax (@PaulLomax) May 23, 2018
"Starting tomorrow May 24, 2018, access to the Instapaper service will be temporarily unavailable for residents in Europe as we continue to make changes in light of the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), which goes into effect May 25, 2018. We apologize for any inconvenience, and we intend to restore access as soon as possible.
If you have any questions about your account, would like us to generate an export of your saves, or want to check in on our progress, please let us know at [email protected]. We look forward to having the same Instapaper service you know and love accessible in Europe in the very near future. Thanks for your patience."
BTW:
I have talked to @bthdonohue who says there is "no data siphoning" but won't talk further about what/why/how/etc, leaving more questions than answers tbh.— ⚡️ Owen (@ow) May 24, 2018
